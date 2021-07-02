National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Get National Bank alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson raised National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NBHC opened at $37.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.02. National Bank has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $43.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.53.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $79.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that National Bank will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $198,364.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,686.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in National Bank by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 33,965 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in National Bank by 214.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in National Bank during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in National Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in National Bank by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Bank (NBHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.