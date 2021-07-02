Vai Price Tops $0.89 on Top Exchanges (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002702 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vai has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Vai has a total market cap of $81.47 million and $586,563.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vai alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00044925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00132070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00168787 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,098.75 or 0.99965056 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 91,056,690 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VAIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.