Oxen Price Reaches $0.85 on Top Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. In the last week, Oxen has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00002573 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $46.39 million and $87,244.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,027.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,046.02 or 0.06194920 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.08 or 0.01468734 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.25 or 0.00400418 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00157274 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.25 or 0.00609349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.92 or 0.00426676 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007234 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.77 or 0.00347513 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,586,819 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

