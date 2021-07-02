Vidya (VIDYA) Achieves Market Cap of $3.17 Million

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One Vidya coin can now be purchased for $0.0850 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidya has a total market cap of $3.17 million and $512,760.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vidya has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00053696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00018214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $219.56 or 0.00664789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 11,128.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Vidya Coin Profile

Vidya is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,291,138 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vidya’s official website is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

