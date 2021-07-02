SonoCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $151,805.00 (SONO)

SonoCoin (CURRENCY:SONO) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. During the last week, SonoCoin has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. SonoCoin has a market cap of $2.93 million and $151,805.00 worth of SonoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SonoCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000314 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00044923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00131216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00168747 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,012.32 or 0.99954582 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002919 BTC.

About SonoCoin

SonoCoin’s total supply is 102,638,297 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,407 coins. The official website for SonoCoin is sonocoin.io . SonoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@sonocoin . SonoCoin’s official Twitter account is @sono_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SonoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SonoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SonoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SonoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SonoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SonoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

