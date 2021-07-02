BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $928.00

Shares of BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 928 ($12.12) and last traded at GBX 928 ($12.12), with a volume of 161452 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 923 ($12.06).

The company has a market capitalization of £871.78 million and a P/E ratio of 15.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 892.60.

In other BlackRock Throgmorton Trust news, insider Merryn S. Webb bought 1,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 905 ($11.82) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000.40 ($20,904.63). Also, insider Louise Nash bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 914 ($11.94) per share, for a total transaction of £10,054 ($13,135.62).

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

