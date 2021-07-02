Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) Shares Up 10.1%

Shares of Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOWG) shot up 10.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. 557 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

Sow Good Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOWG)

Sow Good Inc engages in the production of the nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry in the United States. It also sells freeze dried snacks and smoothies online. The company was formerly known as Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc and changed its name to Sow Good Inc in January 2021. Sow Good Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Irving, Texas.

Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Sow Good Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sow Good and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.