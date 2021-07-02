Inner Spirit (OTCMKTS:INSHF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:INSHF) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 4,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 101,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29.

Inner Spirit Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INSHF)

Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises a network of recreational cannabis stores under the Spiritleaf brand. It sells cannabis and accessories through its stores. As of March 11, 2021, it operated 80 Spiritleaf retail cannabis stores across Canada. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

