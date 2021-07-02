Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Stock Price Up 30.5%

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI)’s share price rose 30.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12.

Legacy Education Alliance Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LEAI)

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers its services under the Building Wealth with Legacy and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands.

