The Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN) were up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 507 ($6.62) and last traded at GBX 491.50 ($6.42). Approximately 167,473 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 261,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 491 ($6.41).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 487.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £843.49 million and a P/E ratio of 8.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from The Scottish American Investment’s previous dividend of $3.00. The Scottish American Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.66%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Macpherson GCB purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.35) per share, with a total value of £19,440 ($25,398.48).

The Scottish American Investment Company Profile (LON:SAIN)

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

