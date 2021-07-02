Axe (AXE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $71,964.00

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. One Axe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Axe has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Axe has a total market cap of $287,767.81 and $71,964.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

