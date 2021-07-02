Lendingblock Price Up 14.6% Over Last 7 Days (LND)

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. Lendingblock has a market capitalization of $7.54 million and $11,531.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lendingblock coin can now be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lendingblock has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lendingblock alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00053646 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00018195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.03 or 0.00665200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 11,144.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Lendingblock Coin Profile

Lendingblock (LND) is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 787,162,769 coins. The official message board for Lendingblock is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lendingblock’s official website is lendingblock.com . Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

Buying and Selling Lendingblock

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendingblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lendingblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LNDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Lendingblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lendingblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.