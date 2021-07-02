Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Reaches $0.0053 on Top Exchanges

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $2,848.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.82 or 0.00406419 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003017 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00015093 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.61 or 0.01283464 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000140 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 454,002,766 coins and its circulating supply is 428,742,330 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

