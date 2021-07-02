CoinEx Token (CET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $40.46 Million

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0571 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $40.46 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00053646 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00018195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $219.03 or 0.00665200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 11,144.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CoinEx Token (CRYPTO:CET) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

