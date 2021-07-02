Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the May 31st total of 206,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 141,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 49,369 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Nexa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEXA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.90. The stock had a trading volume of 70,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,139. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19. Nexa Resources has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.91 and a beta of 1.67.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $602.93 million for the quarter. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEXA. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.20 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nexa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.79.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

