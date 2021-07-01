Primecoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $730,428.00 (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Primecoin has a market cap of $3.98 million and approximately $730,428.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 157.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 36,810,247 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

