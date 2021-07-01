Cornichon (CORN) Price Down 10.9% Over Last 7 Days

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. During the last seven days, Cornichon has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cornichon has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $1,017.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cornichon coin can now be bought for about $0.0889 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cornichon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00045189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00130534 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00169129 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,877.10 or 0.99865348 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Cornichon Coin Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 17,334,395 coins and its circulating supply is 17,092,547 coins. Cornichon’s official website is cornichon.ape.tax . Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Buying and Selling Cornichon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cornichon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cornichon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cornichon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cornichon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.