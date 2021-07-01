Stafi (FIS) Price Reaches $0.69 on Top Exchanges

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Stafi coin can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00002091 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Stafi has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. Stafi has a total market cap of $7.72 million and $3.70 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stafi Coin Profile

Stafi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling Stafi

