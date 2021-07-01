MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Reaches $0.30 on Top Exchanges

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 1st. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $539,359.83 and $16,064.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000901 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,928.33 or 1.00020951 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00032984 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.66 or 0.00405996 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.41 or 0.00973258 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00007696 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.00 or 0.00410070 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006101 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00052778 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MAXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.