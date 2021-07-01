Short Interest in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Drops By 52.5%

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 579,900 shares, a decrease of 52.5% from the May 31st total of 1,220,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 511,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the first quarter worth $125,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the first quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GMRE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Global Medical REIT has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.18%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GMRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

