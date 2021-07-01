Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Short Interest Down 56.1% in June

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, a decline of 56.1% from the May 31st total of 263,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 911,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BRN traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $3.33. 4,684,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,793. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.78. Barnwell Industries has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $6.99.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 823.91% and a negative net margin of 17.92%.

In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 132,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $343,597.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Joseph Eugene Magaro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $40,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,253,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,301.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought 142,663 shares of company stock valued at $371,947 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Barnwell Industries by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,644 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

