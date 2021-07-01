Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Short Interest Update

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 53.7% from the May 31st total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NYSEAMERICAN BCV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.98. 15,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,114. Bancroft Fund has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $36.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,300 shares of Bancroft Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $40,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,902,918.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bancroft Fund by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the period. 23.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

