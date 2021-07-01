Antiample Hits Market Cap of $937,160.06 (XAMP)

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Antiample coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Antiample has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Antiample has a market cap of $937,160.06 and $219.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00054139 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00018411 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $222.34 or 0.00676661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 11,442% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Antiample Coin Profile

XAMP is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. The official website for Antiample is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Antiample Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Antiample should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Antiample using one of the exchanges listed above.

