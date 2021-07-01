KARMA (KARMA) Price Reaches $0.0061 on Top Exchanges

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 1st. KARMA has a market capitalization of $33.09 million and approximately $2,448.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, KARMA has traded 87.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006138 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000101 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00112820 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.