SafeMoon Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. During the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One SafeMoon coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeMoon has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and $19.09 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00045440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00129964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00169911 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,912.26 or 1.00162623 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002919 BTC.

SafeMoon Profile

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

