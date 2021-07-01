Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decrease of 57.8% from the May 31st total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE EVT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.79. 61,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,171. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.74. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $28.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVT. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

