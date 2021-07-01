Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,200 shares, a decrease of 59.9% from the May 31st total of 444,900 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 199,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dumac Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 12,933 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 51,717.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 196,009 shares during the last quarter. 20.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICD traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $4.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Independence Contract Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 139.65%.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

