TurtleCoin (TRTL) Trading 13.4% Lower Over Last Week

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 1st. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.25 million and approximately $257,623.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 279.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 104,928,496,637 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

