Veil Trading 20% Lower This Week (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. In the last week, Veil has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. Veil has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $506.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can now be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Veil alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,248.53 or 1.00053368 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00033154 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.67 or 0.00408269 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $329.67 or 0.00992073 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007739 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.51 or 0.00410794 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006135 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004653 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00052798 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VEILUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.