Honest (HNST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.16 Million

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Honest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. Honest has a market cap of $2.16 million and $27,075.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00045369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00133763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00169778 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,380.86 or 1.00451603 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HNSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.