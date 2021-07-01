Brokerages Anticipate Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Canoo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.21). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canoo will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($1.00). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Canoo.

Get Canoo alerts:

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.16.

GOEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Canoo in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Canoo from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter valued at $932,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the 4th quarter valued at $5,269,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the 4th quarter valued at $16,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOEV traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.47. 2,479,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,670,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.76. Canoo has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 18.05 and a current ratio of 18.05.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canoo (GOEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.