BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Short Interest Up 108.7% in June

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 108.7% from the May 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 27,363 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $456,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CII remained flat at $$20.59 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 70,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,062. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $20.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

