BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a growth of 127.0% from the May 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of MUJ stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $16.03. 26,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,236. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.62. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $16.03.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUJ. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 373,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 22,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 22,091 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 8,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

