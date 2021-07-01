BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a growth of 127.0% from the May 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of MUJ stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $16.03. 26,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,236. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.62. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $16.03.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.
