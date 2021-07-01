Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Short Interest Down 63.0% in June

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the May 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
INSI traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.43. 7,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,079. Insight Select Income Fund has a 12-month low of $19.69 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.74.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.
Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile
Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.
