Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Short Interest Down 63.0% in June

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the May 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

INSI traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.43. 7,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,079. Insight Select Income Fund has a 12-month low of $19.69 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Insight Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Insight Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 25.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

