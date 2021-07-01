BitcoinPoS (BPS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,450.00

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $2,450.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00002036 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001384 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,704,262 coins and its circulating supply is 4,492,808 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

