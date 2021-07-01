Marlin Hits Market Capitalization of $45.49 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Over the last week, Marlin has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0617 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Marlin has a market capitalization of $45.49 million and $4.82 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00045497 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00134868 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.56 or 0.00169817 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,404.74 or 1.00295260 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

