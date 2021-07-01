Raven Protocol Market Cap Hits $3.08 Million (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $3,840.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,453,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

