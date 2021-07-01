Short Interest in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Increases By 150.1%

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,800 shares, a growth of 150.1% from the May 31st total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 677,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FAX remained flat at $$4.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 615,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,474. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.20. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $4.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter worth $42,000. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 39.5% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

