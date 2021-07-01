Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Short Interest Up 133.8% in June

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, an increase of 133.8% from the May 31st total of 16,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NYSE SBR traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.31. 24,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.85. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $40.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.90.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 655.41% and a net margin of 91.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.74 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.294 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $321,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 125.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,482 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 77,591 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 16,760.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 38,779 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 38,549 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

