HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Short Interest Up 164.1% in June

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 164.1% from the May 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of HOCPY stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.76. The stock had a trading volume of 20,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,276. HOYA has a 12-month low of $93.85 and a 12-month high of $141.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HOCPY shares. Morgan Stanley raised HOYA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

