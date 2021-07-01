STRAKS Price Tops $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last seven days, STRAKS has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. STRAKS has a total market cap of $43,650.20 and approximately $4.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get STRAKS alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,259.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,094.77 or 0.06298313 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.58 or 0.01481038 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.70 or 0.00408017 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00158846 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $206.78 or 0.00621732 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.50 or 0.00428461 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00007215 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.19 or 0.00352354 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STRAKS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

STRAKS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “STAKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for STRAKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STRAKS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.