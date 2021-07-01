Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

NASDAQ:GBDC remained flat at $$15.42 on Thursday. 735,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.58.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Golub bought 6,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $103,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,835. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $76,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,705.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 108,199 shares of company stock worth $1,678,551. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

