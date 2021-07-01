Short Interest in Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Drops By 51.3%

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 51.3% from the May 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HYPMY traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.71. 1,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,901. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.96. Hypera has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Hypera had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 30.68%. The business had revenue of $214.21 million during the quarter.

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers branded prescription products under the Mantecorp Farmasa, Episol, Predsim, Alivium, Lisador, Rinosoro, Celestamine, Maxsulid, Diprospan, Mioflex-A, and Addera D3 brands; dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands.

