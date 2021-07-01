La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 154.3% from the May 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29.3 days.

Several analysts recently commented on LFDJF shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on La Française des Jeux Société anonyme in a report on Friday, May 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LFDJF remained flat at $$56.91 during trading on Thursday. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $56.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.41.

La FranÃ§aise des Jeux SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme operates lottery and online sports betting games worldwide. The company offers instant and draw games. Its brand portfolio comprises Loto, EuroMillions, Cash, Amigo, Keno, Mission Patrimoine, and Parions Sport. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

