Short Interest in China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Grows By 173.3%

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 173.3% from the May 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JINFF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.54. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,657. China Gold International Resources has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.10.

Get China Gold International Resources alerts:

About China Gold International Resources

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for China Gold International Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gold International Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.