DragonVein (DVC) Price Tops $0.0072 on Exchanges

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. In the last seven days, DragonVein has traded up 105.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. DragonVein has a total market cap of $4.34 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,221.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $491.54 or 0.01479603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.56 or 0.00429111 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00097391 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003953 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 58% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

