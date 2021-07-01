Mina (MINA) Market Cap Reaches $235.67 Million

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 1st. Mina has a total market capitalization of $235.67 million and $6.45 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $1.42 or 0.00004262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mina has traded down 21.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00045343 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00135875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00169097 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,405.09 or 1.00553797 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 166,437,063 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

