Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann Sells 37,500 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $2,943,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $2,970,375.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $2,846,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,000.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total transaction of $1,806,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $1,748,250.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,500.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $4,125,264.00.

Shares of PINS traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.86. 7,432,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,622,881. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,331.00 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.80.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,151,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,241,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,933,000 after buying an additional 662,503 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,017,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.45.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

