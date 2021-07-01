Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Insider Sells $102,582.48 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) insider Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 2,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $102,582.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ COUR traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.05. The company had a trading volume of 930,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,075. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.59 and a 12 month high of $62.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.07.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $88.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.04 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

COUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Coursera from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Coursera in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

