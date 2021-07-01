Zap (ZAP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $47,513.00

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Zap coin can currently be bought for $0.0429 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Zap has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. Zap has a total market capitalization of $10.12 million and approximately $47,513.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00054390 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00018674 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.81 or 0.00680381 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 11,820.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Zap Profile

ZAP is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

